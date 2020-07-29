Restaurants help feed AISD students and caregivers

Thanks to a City of Austin and Austin Ed Fund grant, a group of eateries have given out 200,000 meals so far.

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of Austin restaurants is lending a helping hand to Austin ISD students who don't get enough to eat and their families.

The school district and four restaurants are providing breakfasts and lunches to students and their caregivers seven days a week.

The program, called Caregivers, started in May and was supposed to end at the end of July.

But the City of Austin and the Austin Ed Fund extended the program's funding last week so the program will now go on until September.

Kevin Fink, the executive chef at Henbit, one of the restaurants helping, said there is another added benefit to the Caregivers program.

"It allows us to keep our employment at 100%, which is incredibly rare for restaurants right now. And it's a really amazing way to connect, you know, the governmental need with a small business that also needs that support," Fink said.

Besides Henbit, Easy Tiger and the Good Work Austin restaurants are involved.

Fink said they expect two more restaurants to start helping in August.

So far, they have provided 200,000 meals, and the program has helped at least 67,000 AISD students.