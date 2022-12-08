Registration now open for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup

The cleanup will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — Registration is now open for the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup.

The cleanup will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11. The most recent lake cleanup was held in April, during which more than 350 volunteers removed 423 bags of trash from the lake, as well as many large pieces of Styrofoam and wood.

The Lake Travis Cleanup began in 1994 as an informal gathering of divers. Due to the program's popularity, the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) and the Colorado River Alliance got involved a few years later to help facilitate boat support and proper waste disposal. These days, the event is managed by a partnership among the Colorado River Alliance and Travis County.

Those interested in volunteering for September's cleanup can register on the program's website. You can volunteer to participate on the shoreline, as a paddler or as a diver.

The program's website states that since the cleanup began, more than 18,000 volunteers have come together to remove over 108 tons of trash from Lake Travis.

