Red River Cultural District opens applications for final round of grants for local musicians

Banding Together ATX, an emergency relief fund, supports local musicians in Austin impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — Applications for the Red River Cultural District’s fifth and final round of its grant program, Banding Together ATX, are open.

Local musicians affected by the COVID-19 are encourage to apply for a grant from the emergency relief fund. Up to $30,000 of grants are available for “relevant applicants” on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The grants come in the form of H-E-B gift cards of up to $75. Since the spring of 2020, Banding Together ATX has awarded $225,000 to over 3,000 individuals.

To apply, you must be an Austin-area musician or live performance artist that has either lost employment, performance opportunities or income due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

For Phase 5, applicants must be 18 years old. If you’ve already applied or been approved for funding, you can apply again.

“The past two years have been unbelievably difficult for everyone, especially our local musicians and live performance artists,” Executive Director Cody Cowan said in the release. “While we’re all comforted to be getting back into a new swing, times are still tough, shows few, and our local artists still need support now more than ever. We are happy to announce that our final round of Banding Together ATX will focus your ongoing support to our local performers from the Greater Austin Area. I hope to see everyone back out at shows soon, but until then, pay a door cover, buy some band merch, throw money in the tip jar, and let's celebrate live music in the now.”

The Red River Cultural District created the emergency relief fund in March 2020 after the South by Southwest festival was cancelled. It is in support of Austin's live music community.

The application opened Monday at 10 a.m. and closes on Thursday, Nov. 25. You can apply for the grant on the Red River Cultural District’s website.