Austin Justice Coalition to hold rally in support of Alex Gonzales, Jr.

The family and friends of Gonzales are rallying together "in solidarity with their demand that Chief Chacon fire the officers that killed Alex."

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition (AJC) is hosting a rally in support of Alex Gonzales, Jr. on Tuesday.

The rally, which will take place at Austin City Hall, will start at 5 p.m. on Jan. 24.

The AJC is using the rally as a way to support the "#JusticeForAlex" campaign and to demand that Austin Police Department Chief Joe Chacon fire the officers involved in the Gonzales' death.

Austin police say the January 2021 shooting involving Gonzales started over a road-rage encounter with Officer Gabriel Gutierrez in southeast Austin. Gonzales was in the car with his infant son and widow when he pointed a gun at Gutierrez while at a stoplight, according to police.

Gutierrez was off duty at the time but shot and injured Gonzales.

After Gonzales pulled over in the southeast Austin neighborhood, on-duty officers arrived and repeatedly told Gonzales – in both Spanish and English – to step away from the car.

When Gonzales reached inside the car, Officer Luis Serrato shot and killed him. Gonzales’ family believes he was trying to check on his baby.

Police said they later found a gun in the car.

A Travis County grand jury stated in December 2022 that criminal charges will not be brought against Gutierrez or Serrato, leaving the only decision left in the case up to Chacon. Chacon is set to announce this week whether any officer violated departmental policy in the case.

In honor of this decision being announced soon, the family and friends of Gonzales are rallying together "in solidarity with their demand that Chief Chacon fire the officers that killed Alex," according to a press release from AJC.