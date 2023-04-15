Professional climbers pick up trash for Keep Austin Beautiful Day

For Keep Austin Beautiful Day, one site leader got creative with how to pick up trash at the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Pennybacker Bridge Overlook is a popular destination for those wanting to take in views of Austin.

"It is a beautiful area, and this is an iconic view of our fair city and the golf course and Lake Austin,” said Stephen Finos, Pennybacker Bridge Overlook site leader.

However, the views aren't the only thing there is to see at the site. Hundreds of pounds of trash litter the bottom of the ridge by Lake Austin.

Once Finos discovered this mountain of trash, he knew he wanted to make a difference.

"There was so much trash that I could not get to,” Finos said. “So I thought one of these days I'm going to work with a group of professional climbers, and they're going to help me by rappelling and stripping that trash down."

For Keep Austin Beautiful Day, Finos is working hard to make that a reality. Finos got professional climbers from SkyCrux Axxess Specialists – a rope access, rigging and rescue company – to come for the clean-up and scale the cliff for trash.

"We had it in our original business plan that we wanted to use our skill sets to help volunteer in the community, especially because we can do something a little more unique,” said Ryan Strenkowski, a SkyCrux Professional Climber.

This is the fourth time the SkyCrux climbers have been out here with Finos for a clean-up of this area. They say each time they're there, they pick up an average of 200 to 300 pounds of trash.

"The fact that there is trash in the area really ruined the integrity of the scene,” Finos said. “This trash is just going to flow down this hill into Lake Austin, unless we get it out.”

This area was just one of the many clean-up sites for the annual Keep Austin Beautiful Day. Volunteers for the event were excited to put in the work to beautify Austin early Saturday morning.

"It's such an icon of Austin, and it's important for us to keep this city clean and the way it's supposed to be,” volunteer Travis Heggen said.

Though more trash still remains, Finos won't stop finding people that share his same values of preserving Austin’s nature.

"I'm inspired by people that fall in love with Austin and want to see it beautified,” Finos said.

Finos and his team plan to do more cleanups at the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook area in the future.

