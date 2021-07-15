POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One deserving Polk County preschooler got to spend a day doing his dream job.
Merrick Loyd, who has spent the last six months undergoing radiation and chemotherapy to fight cancer, shared his dream of one day being a sheriff with his family. So, his teachers, along with the Polk County Sheriff's Office, made it happen.
Merrick got to meet some of his heroes, including Sheriff Grady Judd, the 911 dispatchers, and the Polk County SWAT Team. He even got to sport a custom uniform for his day as an honorary deputy.
Carlton Palmore Elementary School shared that Merrick was also given a special plaque and a backpack full of gifts during the heartwarming event.
"When the school and community come together, beautiful things happen," the school said in a Facebook post. "We believe in making dreams come true here in Polk County!"
The sheriff's office shared photos from the event along with a message for the little deputy.
"Dream big, Merrick! It was wonderful getting to know you, your teachers, and your family this week."
