PHOTOS: 2023 Statesman Cap10K

The race, which started at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Barton Springs Road, looped around to stretch 6.2-miles and finish nearby at the Vic Mathias Shores Lawn on West Riverside Drive.

Austin native Mitch Ammons finished the race with the top time, clocking in at just over a half hour at 30:24. The top three finishers, as well as four of the top five, were Austinites.