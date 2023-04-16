x
PHOTOS: 2023 Statesman Cap10K

See some photos of the 2023 race.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2023 Austin American Statesman Cap10k took place Sunday morning.

The race, which started at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Barton Springs Road, looped around to stretch 6.2-miles and finish nearby at the Vic Mathias Shores Lawn on West Riverside Drive.

Austin native Mitch Ammons finished the race with the top time, clocking in at just over a half hour at 30:24. The top three finishers, as well as four of the top five, were Austinites.

Here are some photos of Sunday's remarkable race.

2023 Cap10k

John Gusky

