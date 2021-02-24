City of Pflugerville approves programs to assist with residential winter storm cleanup

The City will provide free curbside limb pickup for Pflugerville residential trash customers and additional drop-off locations citywide for limbs and debris.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville City Council announced at its Feb. 23 meeting that it has authorized fee waivers and expanded services for the Pflugerville community following the 2021 winter storms that caused power and water outages for millions of Texans.

The programs that the city council is making available to residents will help facilitate residential cleanup and emergency repairs in Pflugerville, City officials said. The City will provide free curbside limb pickup for Pflugerville residential trash customers, additional drop-off locations citywide for limbs and construction debris and will waive residential building permit fees to expedite emergency plumbing repairs.

Customers can also dispose of appliances, furniture and other large items during the weekly curbside bulk trash pickup. See the full list of accepted items.

Curbside limb pickup fees will be waived from Feb. 24 through March 31. Schedule a limb pickup with Waste Connections here or call 512-282-3508.

All fees for brush and limb drop-off at the Recycle Center – which will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – will also be waived for residents through March 31.

The City will also provide dumpsters at additional sites for Pflugerville residents to dispose of construction debris, limbs and brush. The opening date for these sites will be announced once dumpsters are delivered:

1849 Park - 16430 Cameron Road

Gilleland Creek Pool - 700 N. Railroad Ave.

Pflugerville Recycle Center - 15500 Sun Light Near Way, #B

Pflugerville residents who need resources or require additional assistance following the winter storms are encouraged to email pfhelps@pflugervilletx.gov.