Pflugerville fire chief retiring next week

Ron Moellenberg has been chief of the Pflugerville Fire Department since 1986.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Ron Moellenberg will retire on Thursday, Sept. 30, after 35 years as chief of the Pflugerville Fire Department.

Moellenberg began his career in fire service as a volunteer with what was then the Pflugerville Volunteer Fire Department. There, he worked his way up the ladder until he was elected as volunteer chief. In 1986, he left his job at the Texas Department of Health to become the full-time chief for the Pflugerville Fire Department.

"Chief Moellenberg has been a mentor to me and many others, he has set an impossible standard to live up to. I tremendously respect him as a professional and I love him personally like a father. I know many people who feel the same way,” Assistant Chief Nick Perkins said.

Moellenberg's public service experience goes back even further than his time in Pflugerville.

He served in the U.S. Army after attending Tarleton State University for two years. After he was discharged from active duty, he completed his education by earning a bachelor's degree in bio-medical science from Texas A&M University in 1975.

He then worked for the Texas Department of Health, where he was responsible for the development, coordination and management of rash-fever illness surveillance and measles control in Texas. He had several related articles published, including an article in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The Pflugerville Fire Department said Moellenberg has a heart for service to others and a commitment to his community, which he has served in many ways, including as an alderman on the city council and as a Boy Scout leader. He has also served as an officer on numerous international, national, state and county fire industry associations and is an honorary member of the British Fire Services Association.

"We'll all feel the loss with Chief Moellenberg leaving the district, but we are committed to continue the efforts he initiated," said Josh Stubblefield, president of the Pflugerville Professional Firefighters Local 4137. "It has been an honor for all of us to serve this community under the guidance and leadership of Chief Moellenberg. We wish Chief Moellenberg the best in his retirement and hope that he gets to relax and enjoy all that he deserves."

The fire department said Moellenberg's decades of service would not have been possible without the support of his wife of 50 years, Susan, and their three children.

"Growing up, our lives often centered around the fire department. My brothers and I loved helping at events and being a part of the fire department community. We will be forever grateful for the memories and wonderful people Dad's years of service have given us,” said Karen Villegas, Moellenberg’s daughter.

A retirement reception for Moellenberg is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. at Pfluger Hall.