x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

PAWS Shelter of Central Texas asking for donations after wildfire evacuation

The shelter said its Dripping Springs campus will be closed until further notice.

More Videos

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A wildfire near Hays and Blanco counties has forced the PAWS Shelter of Central Texas to evacuate its Dripping Springs campus.

All animals have been moved to the shelter's Kyle campus, Firehouse Animal Health Center in Belterra and Stay-N-Play Pet Ranch, but other shelters are already at full capacity.

PAWS is looking for potential fosters should longer-term placement be needed. Anyone willing and able to help can fill out a foster application here.

RELATED: Crews battling three large fires around Central Texas

The shelter is also seeking donations of wet and dry adult dog, puppy and kitten food, as well as cat litter. You can shop the shelter's Amazon or Chewy wish lists.

"We are so grateful for everyone’s efforts to get our animals to safety. Our thoughts go out to those who have been evacuated and the first responders out there fighting the fire," the shelter said on Facebook.

PAWS said its Dripping Springs campus will be closed until further notice.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Oracle layoffs reportedly impact Austin workers

Equifax issued wrong credit scores for 'millions' of customers, report says

As July heat breaks records, Lake Travis water levels continue to drop

Two popular swimming attractions in Hays County are now closed for swimming

Paid Advertisement