PAWS Shelter of Central Texas asking for donations after wildfire evacuation

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A wildfire near Hays and Blanco counties has forced the PAWS Shelter of Central Texas to evacuate its Dripping Springs campus.

All animals have been moved to the shelter's Kyle campus, Firehouse Animal Health Center in Belterra and Stay-N-Play Pet Ranch, but other shelters are already at full capacity.

PAWS is looking for potential fosters should longer-term placement be needed. Anyone willing and able to help can fill out a foster application here.

The shelter is also seeking donations of wet and dry adult dog, puppy and kitten food, as well as cat litter. You can shop the shelter's Amazon or Chewy wish lists.

"We are so grateful for everyone’s efforts to get our animals to safety. Our thoughts go out to those who have been evacuated and the first responders out there fighting the fire," the shelter said on Facebook.

PAWS said its Dripping Springs campus will be closed until further notice.

