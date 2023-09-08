Austin Parks and Recreation Department waives fees at most city pools

The fee waiver includes all City of Austin pools except Barton Springs Pool.

AUSTIN, Texas — Good news for those looking for a break from the summer heat: the City of Austin's Parks and Recreation Department is waiving fees for city pools through September.

Six seasonal pools are also extending their operations through Sept. 24 because of the ongoing extreme heat. Garrison Pool, Govalle Pool, Mabel Davis Pool, Northwest Pool, Shipe Pool and Walnut Creek Pool are all extending their hours.

It's worth noting that all pools except Barton Springs Pool and Deep Eddy Pool will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, because most lifeguard staff are students who return to school the next day.

The Parks and Recreation Department operates five year-round pools. The department is also extending the operating hours of its splash pads through Oct. 31.

Those looking to get some last-minute pool time before the summer ends can take advantage of the free entry through Sept. 30.

Below is a map of all the city pools and their operations times: