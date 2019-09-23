AUSTIN, Texas — About 100 people took to paddleboarding or kayaking from the Rowing Dock off Lady Bird Lake on Sunday morning.

Many wore pink as they supported "SUP it UP for CANCER 2019."

For two miles, they paddled to raise money and awareness for the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Texas, a nonprofit organization that helps women get treatment for breast cancer free of charge.

Some said they attended the event to support the cause. Others, like Elizabeth Sorensen, attended because they are fighting the disease.

She recalled how she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer last year.

"It was the week after I moved here from Minnesota, " she said.

She said the Breast Cancer Resource Center reached out to her and offered to help every step of the way.

"They literally helped guide me through surgery options, through insurance. I ended up losing my job on the journey," she said. "I could not imagine doing it without this organization, and there's a lot of women who are on this journey alone and they don't have an amazing group of women to support them and I just want them to know that there is an amazing group and its the Breast Cancer Resource Center. And they will guide you and hold your hand and provide resources to you and for you to get through the journey. You're never alone."

Sorensen said this group of women from the center are breast cancer survivors themselves.

This was the third year for the annual "SUP it UP for CANCER" fundraiser. Organizers said they raise about $13,000 every year, and every penny raised stays local.

Board members said the Breast Cancer Resource Center has helped about 1,500 people a year since it started in 1995. You can donate to the center on its website.

