P. Terry's Giving Back Day raises more than $36K for local nonprofits

AUSTIN, Texas — In its 13th year of Giving Back Day through the Austin American-Statesman's Season for Caring, P. Terry's Burger Stand raised more than $36,000.

The Austin-based chain donated $36,317 to the cause in 2021, according to the Statesman. Nearly $350,000 has been donated to Season for Caring through Giving Back Day since 2009, and more than $1.36 million has been given to local organizations through quarterly Giving Back Days and in-kind donations, the Statesman reports.