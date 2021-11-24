P. Terry's Giving Back Day raises more than $36K for local nonprofits

AUSTIN, Texas — In its 13th year of Giving Back Day through the Austin American-Statesman's Season for Caring, P. Terry's Burger Stand raised more than $36,000.
The Austin-based chain donated $36,317 to the cause in 2021, according to the Statesman. Nearly $350,000 has been donated to Season for Caring through Giving Back Day since 2009, and more than $1.36 million has been given to local organizations through quarterly Giving Back Days and in-kind donations, the Statesman reports.
The money raised this year through Season for Caring benefits the following 11 nonprofit organizations: Any Baby Can, Austin Palliative Care, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area, Dress for Success Austin, Family Eldercare, Foundation Communities, Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, Hospice Austin, Interfaith Action of Central Texas, Meals on Wheels Central Texas and Wonders & Worries.
