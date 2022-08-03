Community comes together to help replace stained glass windows vandalized on Christmas Eve

In the days after a man smashed the windows at Our Savior Lutheran Church, parishioners and neighbors raised money to replace the stained glass.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Christmas Eve, security cameras at Our Savior Lutheran Church caught a man smashing the building's windows with what looked like a handicapped sign. On Tuesday, the stained glass windows were finally replaced.

In the days after the windows were smashed, parishioners and neighbors came together to board up the windows and raise money to help the church reach its insurance deductible.

"We were so blessed by the community," Pastor Eric Borchers said. "Everybody saw the post on Facebook and as well saw the the newsreel information and just money came out of the woodwork."

The community raised more than $7,000 to help the church meet the insurance deductible. Sixteen panels of stained glass were smashed on Christmas Eve. All of those panels were replaced.

"I couldn't have imagined doing anything that was more fun on my Christmas Eve. That sounds crazy, but it was a blessing because I mean, sure, you're at home with your family and all of that, but to get everybody to come together for an event like that and just say, 'Hey, we need help now,' and for it to all come together, that was incredible," Borchers said.

Borchers said getting the 16 panels replaced in just over 10 weeks is faster than he expected. Fortunately, his church had a personal connection with the company that replaced the windows, IHS Studios in Fredericksburg.

Remember Our Savior Lutheran Church who had the windows smashed on Christmas Eve? Today, all 16 stained glass panels got replaced! They’ll be dedicated during services on Sunday. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/GdbIre0j2W — Mike Marut (@MikeMarutKVUE) March 9, 2022

"We had done the work originally, so I pulled my records out of the archives to see exactly what they had and got a list of all the glass we used," Dennis Roberts, who owns IHS Studios alongside his family, said.

Roberts created the original stained glass windows when the church was erected in 1990. At that time, he had a personal connection with one of the parishioners, who still belongs to Our Savior Lutheran Church today. That parishioner called him to tell him what happened. He knew he would take on the job to replace the glass, calling it a "labor of love."

"I'm just an instrument that God uses to do this work," Roberts said. "The designs are inspirations from Him, and it's just a privilege to be able to work in that field where you can glorify and honor God. So each window, each church, has their own separate feeling, if you would."

Throughout the interview on Tuesday afternoon, Borchers exclaimed how excited he was at how quickly the windows were replaced. A few still have to have minor adjustments to match the color as close to the originals as possible, but all in all the job is already done.

"When people walk in probably Wednesday night for our services and then again on Sunday morning, they're going to be blown away because they love the beauty of it," Borchers said.

On Sunday, Borchers plans to dedicate the stained glass windows during his services. He added that despite the vandal causing thousands of dollars in damage, he and the parish do not plan to pursue him.

