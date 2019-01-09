ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa says a reunification centert for the victims of the Midland Odessa shooting is being set up.

The vigil will be set up at the Ector County Annex at 1010 E. 8th Street.

Anyone who doesn't know where their family members are can go to the center and work to be reunited.

A vigil will be held Sunday night from 7 to 8 p.m. at UTPB.

On Monday there will be a vigil at Heart of the City Park in Big Spring. The vigil will start at 7 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring candles, small electric lanterns and flashlights.

Mid-Cities Church has announced they will be having special prayer services for the victims and their families:

191 Campus at 8700 HWY 191 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Neely Campus at 3309 Neely from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m.

191 Español Campus at 8700 Hwy 191 starting at 11 a.m.

Odessa Español Campus at the Deadrick Auditorium at Odessa College starting at 11 a.m.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about this tragic incident to contact the FBI's National Threat Operations Center at 800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324).

Tips may also be reported anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.