Nurse hitchhikes to work through snow and ice, stops to check on ride's relatives

"They just moved here from California," said Madison Alsmeyer, Cailao's girlfriend's sister. "CJ has never even seen snow."

AUSTIN, Texas — As much of Austin remains in the dark, first responders are still being called in for their shifts, despite the poor conditions outside.

And one simply wouldn't take no for an answer, no matter what the roads threw at him.

CJ Cailao works as a traveling nurse at Ascension Seton Medical Center. He lives about 6 miles away.

That became a problem when, due to the high number of patients and few nurses able to get in, he was called on for a shift on Wednesday morning and found that his car – brought with him from California less than two months ago – couldn't make it up an icy hill.

After getting stuck, Cailao quickly marched back to his house and got to work trying to get to work. He called the hospital and told them he would be late. Alsmeyer, who was staying with her sister and Cailao because of the weather, said there was never a doubt in his mind that he'd get there one way or another.

"He even talked about walking: 'It'll only take me two and a half hours,'" Alsmeyer said.

Instead, Cailao took a different approach. He took out the markers. Using a handmade sign, he was able to flag down a passing neighbor trying to get to relatives near the hospital.

"They were going to check on their elderly family. They'd been without power for two days," Alsmeyer said. "It worked out for both of them."

After making sure his ride's relatives were alright, Cailao faced another problem: the road was still too treacherous for the neighbor to take him the last half mile to the hospital.

So, he reverted to his original plan, walking through the 20-degree temperatures to get to the hospital. Alsmeyer said Cailao had packed an overnight bag and was planning to stay at the hospital for three days until he could be relieved.