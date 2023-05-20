Nonprofit organization on a mission to help send 4-year-old battling cancer to Walt Disney World

Xander Keith was first diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma at 10 weeks old. Years after being in remission, the cancer has returned.

JARRELL, Texas — The parents of 4-year-old Jarrell boy Xander Keith describe their son as a fighter.

In May 2019, when he was just 10 weeks old, Xander Keith was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma – a cancer most commonly found in babies.

He endured several rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy treatments, along with surgery to remove the tumor. Months later, in November, he was declared cancer-free, according to his mother, Linsey Keith.

Fast-forward to January 2023, when the Keith family learned their son wasn't out of the woods.

"We thought we were done," Linsey Keith said.

The cancer had returned.

"Thankfully, they were able to get it [tumor] all, so he's back in remission. But due to his being Stage 4, high-risk, he has to do treatment," Linsey Keith said.

The emotional burden has weighed on the Keiths, who had thought the nightmare was behind them.

"Being a new mom and this happening, it was really hard, I guess, being of a young age. Thankfully, he didn't know what he was going through. He still doesn't completely understand what he is going through," Linsey Keith said.

As the family anxiously awaits any news to come regarding Xander Keith's health, the nonprofit One Campaign at a Time has decided to step in and help relieve them of some of their burdens.

A fundraiser has been set up in Xander Keith's honor to send him and his family to Walt Disney World. The goal to get them there is $5,000.

"I know that he would be over the moon to see that people have helped him get there. We'll make sure that he knows that it was a lot of people who supported him getting into Disney," Linsey Keith said.

If you would like to help the Keith family make their way to the "place where dreams come true," you can donate to the campaign.

