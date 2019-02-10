AUSTIN, Texas — This October, organizations across the country are spreading awareness about domestic violence for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Domestic violence is defined as "intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking," according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV).

The organization said one in four women and one in nine men experience domestic violence.

Here in Texas, people reported more than 195,000 family violence incidents in Texas 2017, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This violence can turn deadly. The NCADV reports one in three female murder victims and one in 20 male murder victims are killed by their intimate partners.

The SAFE Alliance helps people across Central Texas escape abuse. The Austin-based domestic violence hotline called SAFE Line helps people get out of abusive situations. During 2018, The SAFE Alliance's SAFE Line took 19,513 calls and texts. In total, the SAFE Alliance served 6,168 children and adults last year.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact The SAFE Alliance's SAFE Line by phone at (512) 267-7233 or by text at (737) 888-7233.

