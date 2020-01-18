AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of volunteers celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. by following in his footsteps on Saturday morning.

About 150 volunteers picked up trash near Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in East Austin to honor the iconic civil rights leader, as part of United Way for Greater Austin's "MLK Day of Service."

It was Donald Scott's second time to volunteer.

"When you think about volunteering, it should include fellowship so they were out here, they were meeting with friends. There were a number of groups out here and it was very kid-friendly event," Scott said.

The annual community march celebrating King's legacy is expected to kick off Monday at 9 a.m. at the MLK statue on the University of Texas campus.

After a short program, marchers will head to Huston-Tillotson University, where a festival will be held.

