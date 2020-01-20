WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — United Way of Williamson County will be on Williamson County residents to mark the annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday by volunteering for an annual day of Service.

The organization said more than 200 volunteers are needed to share their time and energy from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The planned day of service will leverage the strength of local citizens to advance Dr. King's dream of opportunity for all, United Way said.

KVUE's Molly Oak met three adorable youngsters who spent their day honoring Dr. King by volunteering with United Way of Williamson County.

"Helping is fun," they said.

RELATED: 11 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quotes that will inspire your soul

These roads will be closed for annual MLK Day March in Austin

Austinites to march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day

On Saturday, about 150 volunteers picked up trash near Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in East Austin to honor the iconic civil rights leader, as part of United Way for Greater Austin's "MLK Day of Service."

Other Central Texans honored the late civil rights leader by marching from the University of Texas campus to the capitol building and then to Huston-Tillotson University. Once at Huston-Tillotson, marchers participated in a number of festivities with food trucks and music to honor the late civil rights leader until 3:30 p.m.

WATCH: MLK Day of Service in Austin 2019

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

What we know: 2 dead, 5 injured, suspect at large in shooting at music venue along San Antonio River Walk

Singer-songwriter David Olney dies on stage during performance at Florida festival

President Trump's Austin visit draws protests from both sides of the aisle

'We are winning for our farmers' | President Trump speaks at American Farm Bureau Federation convention in Austin