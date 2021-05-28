Memorial Day weekend in Austin: What to know

Here's a rundown of everything you need to know for a safe Memorial Day weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — While the pandemic isn't over, many Americans are looking forward to celebrating Memorial Day weekend with fewer restrictions than other recent holidays.

Here's everything you need to know to have a safe weekend in the Austin area.

How's the weather?

While there's potential for storms Friday evening and night, we're not expecting a washout for the weekend. By Saturday, we'll be left with just a 30% chance of lingering showers and storms, especially early in the day.

Sunday and Memorial Day will both have a chance for an isolated shower or storm, but both days should be primarily dry with the rain chance around 20%. Highs this weekend will also trend a bit cooler with mid-80s in the forecast.

But keep in mind, Central Texas weather can turn on a dime and Memorial Day has historically been intense for our area. So, make sure you have the KVUE app downloaded for alerts just in case something pops up.

Honoring soldiers this Memorial Day

If you're looking to honor soldiers who have lost their lives serving our country, there are some events planned around Central Texas this weekend:

Memorial Day Car Parade - Georgetown

When : Monday starting at 10 a.m.

: Monday starting at 10 a.m. Where : 2501 Williams Drive

: 2501 Williams Drive What: A car parade will kick off at 2501 Williams Drive and make a stop at all Wesleyan campuses, drive past the Shell gas station and visit the Delany at Georgetown Village retirement home.

When : Monday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

: Monday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Where : 979 Kohlers Crossing, next to the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center

: 979 Kohlers Crossing, next to the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center What: The Kyle community is invited to attend this groundbreaking and learn about the features that will be included in Heroes Memorial Park. There will also be a procession by honor guards and a War Bird flyover. Following the event, the American Veterans Central Texas Post 115 will be serving barbecue at 401 Veterans Drive from noon until 2 p.m.

When : Monday at 11 a.m.

: Monday at 11 a.m. Where : Cook-Walden Funeral Homes, located at 14501 North Interstate 35

: Cook-Walden Funeral Homes, located at 14501 North Interstate 35 What: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8787 will celebrate its annual Memorial Day ceremony. The ceremony will recognize all of the men and women who have died in the line of duty and served in the U.S. military.

When : Monday from 10 to 11 a.m.

: Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. Where : Veterans Park Monument at 600 Pecan Ave.

: Veterans Park Monument at 600 Pecan Ave. What: The Round Rock Veterans Committee will present the free annual Memorial Day Salute event at the Round Rock Veterans Monument. The monument was built as "a place of honor and remembrance for all that are serving or have served to protect and defend our American heritage."

When : Monday at 11 a.m.

: Monday at 11 a.m. Where : American Legion Post at 1000 N. Georgetown St.

: American Legion Post at 1000 N. Georgetown St. What: The American Legion George Johns Post 447 will host a Memorial Day and Tolling the Boats Ceremony that will honor veterans who died and those who died in the line of duty while serving in the armed forces. A few veterans will play "Taps" on the bagpipes and the Young Marines of Central Texas will provide a color guard.

Are there any watercraft restrictions?

Yes. Personal watercraft, including wet bikes and motorized surfboards, will not be allowed on Lake Austin starting Friday at sunset and ending Tuesday at sunrise, according to a City of Austin ordinance.

Non-motorized devices like paddleboards, kayaks and canoes can still be used along with other watercraft where users sit or stand on the device. The ordinance only applies to Lake Austin.

Police will be patrolling Lake Austin this weekend and urge people using waterways to follow the Texas Water Safety Act and City boating laws and ordinances. Police urge all boaters to practice safe boating and to call 911 for all reckless boating operations or emergencies.

Which Lake Travis boat ramps are open?

Even with all the recent rain, the Lower Colorado River Authority says some Lake Travis boat ramps are closed due to low water levels. The following ramps are closed:

Arkansas Bend

Camp Creek Park

Cypress Creek

Gloster Bend Recreation Area

Muleshoe Bend Recreation Area

Narrows Receation Area

Find an open pool

Barton Springs Pool: While Austin's most famous pool is currently requiring reservations to manage capacity, it will open to the public for free on Memorial Day only. Capacities will still be enforced due to low staff levels.

If Barton Springs isn't really your thing, there are a few other City-run pools and splash pads open around town. The following should be open at least one day this weekend:

Stay safe in the sun

While we're not expecting extremely high heat indexes this weekend, it's still important to remember how to stay safe in the sun. Wear light-colored clothing, limit exposure to direct sunlight, hydrate and wear sunscreen!

And if you know you're going to be outside for an extended period of time, it can't hurt to brush up on the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke just in case.