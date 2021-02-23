Meals on Wheels takes food to 2,000 homebound older Texans

They say this work is crucial during disasters like the one Texas is recovering from.

AUSTIN, Texas — Meals on Wheels is making sure people who can't get out of their homes are staying fed in the aftermath of the winter storms.

On Tuesday, 200 volunteers took water and emergency meals to 2,000 clients in Central Texas. Capital Metro assisted with delivery and routing client addresses.

Organizers say once roads started clearing up last week, they took meals to the most vulnerable people in our community. They say this work is crucial during disasters like the one Texas is recovering from.

“We serve homebound older adults and people with disabilities, so when crisis hit, they can't easily get out and get the things that they need, so they do rely on organizations like ours to help them in their most dire situation,” Meals on Wheels Vice President for Nutrition, Health and Impact Seanna Marceaux told KVUE. “With the help of those that helped us this week, we were able to do it.”

Meals on Wheels is also helping out clients with home repairs. The organization plans to reopen for daily meal deliveries in mid-April. But to keep their operation going, they need more volunteers and donations.

If you want to help, visit the Meals on Wheels website.