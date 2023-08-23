Meals on Wheels Central Texas in critical need of volunteers

The organization said the sign-up process can be simple, and it is flexible with scheduling.

AUSTIN, Texas — Meals on Wheels Central Texas has a critical need for volunteers to help it serve the area’s most vulnerable populations.

The organization delivers food to the elderly, disabled and homebound. But it is losing a lot of student and teacher volunteer groups as they head back to the classroom, so it needs help filling the gap.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas currently has about 22 open routes that it needs volunteers for. The organization said the routes are important not just to deliver the food but also to check in on the people the food is being delivered to, to make sure they don't need any other assistance or to deliver fans if they need them.

"I love that we serve all of our neighbors in need, older adults or persons with disabilities," said Denise Jimenez, director of volunteer services for Meals on Wheels Central Texas. "We definitely need volunteers to keep us going. We serve seven counties and in our Travis and Williamson County, their majority, all of our routes are going to be by our volunteers."

Jimenez said the delivery process is pretty simple and people can even get it done on their lunch breaks if they want.

"Knowing that you are making a direct impact in someone's life by checking in on them every single day. And so, I think just that alone, even if it's a story that they can hear, you know, or listen and share exchange stories with one another or even a reminder of their grandparents," Jimenez said.

She said Meals on Wheels Central Texas is very flexible with schedules. You can sign up for as much or as little volunteering as you like, and you can volunteer by yourself or with a group.

