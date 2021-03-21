Meals on Wheels Central Texas in need of nearly 200 volunteers

The organization says hunger among seniors has worsened throughout the pandemic.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas is in need of nearly 200 volunteers to help with the growing need to feed hungry seniors in the Austin area.

Spokesperson Mariette Hummel said right now, the organization is only doing curbside meals weekly but will eventually get back to delivering hot meals daily.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas currently has 2,826 clients, a number that has grown during the pandemic and with hunger worsening through last month's winter storms.

Hummel said volunteers play a big part in every senior's week and it's about much more than just delivering food.

"It's not just senior hunger that's the issue. It's senior isolation and sometimes the volunteers that come by and drop off meals for our staff, they are the only people they see," Hummel said. "So, that is really something to keep in mind. You're not just making a difference with the meal you deliver but also a friendly chat and a smile."

Meals on Wheels is also partnering with Austin Public Health to get a dozen clients vaccinated in their homes starting Monday. KVUE will have a closer look at what the process will look like Monday night during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.