Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of famed racing family, has died

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of the Earnhardt family, died Christmas evening, according to family members. She was 91 years old.

Kelly Earnhardt Miller and Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced that she died in a joint statement on Sunday:

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Martha Earnhardt passed away Christmas evening. As we grieve her loss and begin to imagine life without our beloved ‘Mamaw,’ we find solace in knowing she is at peace in eternal glory and in joyous reunion with her husband Ralph and sons Dale, Randy and Danny. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers, and thank you so much for loving our Mamaw as if she were your own. She was not just the matriarch to our family, but she was the matriarch to multiple generations of race fans.”

JR Motorsports also shared the message on its website along with a photo of the Earnhardt family.

NASCAR also shared a statement on Sunday about the passing.

Statement from Jim France and Lesa France Kennedy on the passing of Martha Earnhardt. pic.twitter.com/etju4YaCdZ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 26, 2021

The racing family left a big impact on the town where Martha Earnhardt lived and raised five children.

"The name Earnhardt is important in NASCAR and in the community it’s just immense," said Frank Tapia, who lives in nearby Concord. "You telling me that Mrs. Earnhardt had passed away was a shock."

In a statement, Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said:

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs. Martha Earnhardt.

In addition to being the matriarch of a legendary racing family she was a treasured member of our community. This was evidenced a few years ago when she was named the Kannapolis Christmas Parade Grand Marshal and thousands showed up to honor her.

If you dropped by her home you were always welcomed as if you were one of her family members that she loved so dearly. She would give you updates on all her children and their families and would want to ensure all was well with you.

On behalf of the City of Kannapolis we offer our deepest condolences to her family. She will be greatly missed.

This news comes less than a month after Danny Earnhardt Sr. passed away at age 66. JR Motorsports also shared the news to their website, saying he died at his home on Friday, Dec. 10.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.