AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE would like to share something very cool going on in our community called Make The Call 4 Kids.

The law offices of Thomas J. Henry and the Stop Abuse For Everyone Alliance (SAFE), which is an organization that aims to stop abuse and domestic violence, recently received a grant to giveaway tech devices to some people who donate to the cause.

For a donation of $800 to $1,000, you'll get a brand new iPhone and a pair of Beats by Dre from Thomas J. Henry.

“I have always been inspired by the longstanding impact SAFE has made in the community they serve and the lives of thousands of women and children who have benefitted from their services,” said Thomas J. Henry. “I am proud to support SAFE and their mission through this unique giving campaign and shine a light on the difference they make every day."

All donations will go straight to the SAFE Alliance. The donations will also help SAFE provide services helping disadvantaged children. Currently, the organization's children's shelter is a haven for 200 or more children.

There are a limited number of phones, so think fast if you're interested in helping out a great organization in our community.

"For many of them, not only have they experience violence, but they may have grown up in homes where they were exposed to violence," said Jaque Smith-Francis, Development Officer Over Corporate and Organization Gifts. "Make The Call 4 Kids allows us to go further in our efforts in providing therapeutic support safety and healing and other prevention services for young people who've been impacted by domestic violence, also known as human trafficking."

For anyone who donates from $800-$1,000, they will have the opportunity to receive a brand new iPhone and Beats headphones (value of $600-$1,000)

This offer is limited to 200 donors, so donate before they're gone!

