KVUE nominated for 10 Lone Star Emmy awards

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has been nominated for 10 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards!
We want to take a moment to thank you for trusting us to tell your stories and to dig into the issues that matter most to you. It's an honor to serve Austin and Central Texas as a whole!
Here's a look at the work KVUE has been nominated for this year:
KVUE News at 10 (Newscast - Evening - Medium Markets)
- Laura Sather, Producer
- Tony Plohetski, Reporter
- Lauren Petterson, Producer
KVUE News Daybreak (Newscast - Morning/Daytime - Medium Markets)
- Sylvia Villarreal, Executive Producer
- Conner Board, Reporter
- Grace Arnis, Producer
- Hannah Rucker, Anchor
- Yvonne Nava, Anchor
KVUE News Daybreak: Giddy Up, Cowboy! (Newscast - Morning/Daytime - Medium Markets)
- Steven Salas, Producer
Ponderosa Pets Remembered (Hard News Report - No Production Time Limit)
- Erica Proffer, Reporter
Ranch House Recovery (News Feature - Serious Feature)
- Hank Cavagnaro, Multimedia Journalist
Officers Ambushed (Crime - News)
- Tony Plohetski, Reporter
- John Perry, Photographer
Getting to the Root of It (Diversity/Equity/Inclusion - Short Form or Long Form Content)
- Ysenia Carrizales, Producer/Videographer/Editor
KVUE Daybreak - Cup O' Questions (Promotion-Campaign/Image)
- Ryan Rawlings, Director/Editor
- Ysenia Carrizales, Producer/Videographer
KVUE Vignettes (Program Promotion)
- Ysenia Carrizales, Producer/Editor/Videographer
One Last Ride (Video Journalist)
- Hank Cavagnaro, Video Journalist
