x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

KVUE nominated for 10 Lone Star Emmy awards

Here's a look at the work KVUE has been nominated for this year.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has been nominated for 10 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards!

We want to take a moment to thank you for trusting us to tell your stories and to dig into the issues that matter most to you. It's an honor to serve Austin and Central Texas as a whole!

Here's a look at the work KVUE has been nominated for this year:

KVUE News at 10 (Newscast - Evening - Medium Markets)

KVUE News Daybreak (Newscast - Morning/Daytime - Medium Markets)

KVUE News Daybreak: Giddy Up, Cowboy! (Newscast - Morning/Daytime - Medium Markets)

  • Steven Salas, Producer

Ponderosa Pets Remembered (Hard News Report - No Production Time Limit)

RELATED: 'We want to know what happened' | A closer look at the tragic Ponderosa Pet Resort fire

Ranch House Recovery (News Feature - Serious Feature)

RELATED: Produce isn’t the only thing that grows at this Texas farm

More Videos

Officers Ambushed (Crime - News)

RELATED: 'I can die right here.' 3 Cedar Park officers recall surviving August 2020 shooting

Getting to the Root of It (Diversity/Equity/Inclusion - Short Form or Long Form Content)

  • Ysenia Carrizales, Producer/Videographer/Editor

RELATED: KVUE Profiles: Getting to the root of hair's significance in Black culture

More Videos

KVUE Daybreak - Cup O' Questions (Promotion-Campaign/Image)

  • Ryan Rawlings, Director/Editor
  • Ysenia Carrizales, Producer/Videographer

More Videos

KVUE Vignettes (Program Promotion)

  • Ysenia Carrizales, Producer/Editor/Videographer

More Videos

One Last Ride (Video Journalist)

RELATED: After 14 years, one volunteer for Drive a Senior ATX is hanging up the keys

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out