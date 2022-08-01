Texas athletes with limb differences find bond in adaptive soccer camp

“It’s important for the kids to have other people to relate to,” said Robert Ferguson, captain of the Lone Star Adaptive Soccer Association.

AUSTIN, Texas — Robert Ferguson, captain of the Lone Star Adaptive Soccer Association, rallies the team as he attaches his right prosthetic leg.

“It gives the arms a nice rest,” he jokes, after having spent the past three hours running around on his “sticks” – a term used for crutches by adaptive athletes.

The Lone Star Adaptive Soccer Association provides opportunities for athletes of all ages with a variety of limb differences to play soccer, both in recreational and competitive settings. It’s working hard to build local teams in the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio-Austin areas.

Ferguson and some veteran players are taking part in a two-day soccer camp meant to help introduce new faces to the team. Along with plenty of practice, drills and playtime, the camp offers the opportunity to share their experiences with one another.

After losing his leg below his knee in a military training accident, he knows the challenges life can throw at you.

“It also offers the kids social skills to help them build the confidence they will need in life,” he said.