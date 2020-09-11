Some Austin churches resume in-person services with safety precautions in place

The Austin Stone Community Church is one of several local churches resuming in-person services after months of being solely virtual.

AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced churches to get creative with how they worship on Sunday mornings. After offering only virtual services for a while, Austin Stone Community Church has eased back into gathering in person and, on Nov. 8, they let KVUE have an inside look at how they've adapted their services.

With six campuses across Austin, the downtown campus typically gathers at Austin High School. But due to COVID-19, they now have to find different places to use for worship.

Recently, they've been having service at Stubbs BBQ. Everyone who enters is required to keep a mask on the whole time and space out with chairs.

Pastor Tyler David says it's been incredible to reunite with the congregation, but safety is top of mind during this time.

"You realize how much you need people, how much being around people reminds you of what life is really about," David said.

He said wearing a mask during the service is also a way of showing love.

"We try to do a lot of reinforcement that, 'Hey, we're not just doing this for you but doing it for love of neighbor because the Christian faith is loving your neighbor as yourself.' So, no matter where you're at with the mask thing, you want to love your neighbor and wear one to honor them where they're at," David said.

The downtown campus said the community has been wonderful about helping them to find new locations for services during the pandemic.