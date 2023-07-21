Registration is open for the Lake Travis Cleanup in September

The 29th Annual Lake Travis Cleanup takes place on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Volunteers are getting ready to get their hands dirty to help clean up the water and shoreline of Lake Travis.

Hundreds of volunteers will meet in September to tackle more than seven Travis County parks surrounding the lake. They will be removing trash from the shorelines, creeks and parks that feed into the Texas Colorado River Basin.

“The Lake Travis Cleanup is the best way to leverage volunteer power and a love of our lakes to keep them clean. If you love the lakes, then help with this great event!” Travis County Commissioner Brigid Shea said.

The 29th Annual Lake Travis Cleanup will take place on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It is the largest scuba diving, shoreline and waterway litter pickup in the Lone Star State. The cleanup efforts started in 1994 as a gathering of "local dive shops."

“With the water level so low, it’s clear that all of us who love the lake must do what we can to protect the lake. So please sign up, show up and step up for the Clean-Up,” Travis County Commissioner Ann Howard said.

If you are interested in helping, you can register at laketraviscleanup.org. If you want to sign up as a dive volunteer, you can do that directly by contacting participating local dive shops and groups. There is a full list on the event's website.

Those who volunteer will receive a T-shirt and a virtual "thank you" swag bag, which will include coupons and discounts to local shops and restaurants.