Water restriction lifted for Lago Vista residents after issue at water plant

The City of Lago Vista said Friday morning that Water Plant 3 has been taken out of service.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAGO VISTA, Texas — Residents in Lago Vista, Texas, can now use water normally after crews had to work to fix an issue at a water plant on Friday.

The City of Lago Vista said Friday morning that due to issues at Water Plant 3, that plant has been taken out of service. Residents were asked to do their best to conserve water until further notice.

The City said staff worked diligently to resolve the issue at the water treatment plant.

At 11 a.m., the City's water treatment was limited to one plant.

At around 5 p.m., the City announced that the water restriction notice has been lifted. Residents may resume using water normally.

No additional information is available at this time.