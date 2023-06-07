Boil water notice issued for parts of Lago Vista

The leak caused water pressure to drop below the state minimum in those areas. Officials issued a boil water notice for those only in Pressure Planes 3A and 2.

LAGO VISTA, Texas — The City of Lago Vista has issued a boil water notice due to a water main leak that happened Thursday morning.

It's due to a water main break that's impacting people on Dodge Trail, Diamond Trail, Panhandle Cove, Airport Road and 7708 Lonham Ford Road, according to a tweet from the Lago Vista Police Department.

Lago Vista police reported, "Public Works just finished repairing a leak in a main line this morning. We ask that residents conserve their water usage to allow the system some time to catch up."

Thank you pic.twitter.com/CWHOO3zGrr — LagoVistaPD (@LagoVistaPD) July 6, 2023

City officials stated the boil water notice will be lifted when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's requirements are met.