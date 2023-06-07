Boil water notice issued for parts of Lago Vista

LAGO VISTA, Texas — The City of Lago Vista has issued a boil water notice due to a water main leak that happened Thursday morning.
It's due to a water main break that's impacting people on Dodge Trail, Diamond Trail, Panhandle Cove, Airport Road and 7708 Lonham Ford Road, according to a tweet from the Lago Vista Police Department.
The leak caused water pressure to drop below the state minimum in those areas. Officials issued a boil water notice for those only in Pressure Planes 3A and 2.
Lago Vista police reported, "Public Works just finished repairing a leak in a main line this morning. We ask that residents conserve their water usage to allow the system some time to catch up."
City officials stated the boil water notice will be lifted when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's requirements are met.