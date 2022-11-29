KVUE's Tony Plohetski to play Mother Ginger in 'The Nutcracker' show

Ballet Austin welcomes a different community leader to play Mother Ginger in each public show. Plohetski will perform on Sunday, Dec. 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — This December, you could see a familiar face taking the stage during Ballet Austin's production of "The Nutcracker."

Since 1997, Ballet Austin has welcomed a different community leader to play Mother Ginger in each public show. This year, KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski will take on the role during the Sunday, Dec. 4 show!

"The beloved role of Mother Ginger is one that many of us look forward to every season," said Stephen Mills, artistic director of Ballet Austin’s Sarah & Ernest Butler Family Fund. "When a Celebrity Mother Ginger appears in the second act, it’s a way for us to celebrate the great work that these community members have done for our city. It’s also a special moment when the community becomes part of the production."

This year's production of "The Nutcracker" will be Ballet Austin's 60th. The production will begin on Dec. 3 and run until Dec. 23 at the Long Center for the Performing Arts.

Other community leaders scheduled to play Mother Ginger this year include Mayor Steve Adler; Dr. Melva K. Williams, president of Huston-Tillotson University; Fang Fang, president and CEO of the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce; Kendall Antonelli, owner of Antonelli’s Cheese Shop; and Mason Ayer, CEO of Kerbey Lane Cafe.

Tickets for "The Nutcracker" range from $15 to $125 and are available online.

Plohetski isn't the first KVUE team member to don Mother Ginger's giant dress. In 2019, Quita Culpepper took on the role:

Former KVUE team members Terri Gruca, Mike Barnes and Frank Volpicella have also all played the part, in 2009, 2010 and 2011, respectively.

Another notable former Mother Ginger was former Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, who played the role during a 2018 show.