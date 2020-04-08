KVUE partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters for virtual fundraising gala

Big Brothers Big Sisters' annual Ice Ball fundraiser raises money for children in the community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas is a nonprofit organization that helps match volunteers with young people in the community in order to reach their potential.

Mentors, or "Bigs," offer their support and guidance to children facing adversity. They serve approximately 1,000 children in Central Texas.

In response to the pandemic and the need to ensure the safety of BBBS supporters and guests, this year’s Ice Ball gala will become "A BIG Night In," an online evening of entertainment, inspiration and revelry, with a life-changing purpose. For the first time ever, guests can attend the special event as a live-streamed experience, giving participants the opportunity to make a difference from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

The virtual fundraiser will take place on Aug. 22 and will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets will be free of charge and viewers will be able to participate from anywhere in the country. Although tickets will not be sold, pre-registration is required.

The first half-hour will be an online cocktail reception where attendees will have the opportunity to mix and mingle.

The evening’s program will go from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., including inspiring stories, a clip from KVUE's Quita Culpepper, special guests, an online auction, a live auction, presentation of the 2020 Ice VII Award to Carly and Clayton Christopher and the opportunity to learn more about BBBS’ mission and impact.

“COVID-19 may affect everyone, but it does not affect everyone equally. Even during the best of times, BBBS’ "Littles" face a higher level of adversity than the average young person in America,” said Lauren Portley, VP of Development for BBBS. “And now, we have reached a moment in time when young people in our community need additional support to deal with the unprecedented challenges created by the coronavirus.”

“Making the decision to shift Ice Ball to a virtual format was difficult,” said Portley. “But the well-being and safety of our community is most important. And, we will still be delivering an exceptional, mission-driven event … one that makes a difference for kids in our community well beyond the event itself. And that’s what Ice Ball is truly all about.”

BBBS serves children in Travis, Hays and Williamson counties who often have the odds stacked against them. Ninety percent live at or below the poverty line, 67% are from single-parent households and 43% have an incarcerated family member.

Click here to learn more about volunteering. To learn more about enrolling a child, click here.