KVUE, H-E-B, CapMetro proud to support 2023 'For The Children' school supplies drive

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is proud to partner with H-E-B and Capital Metro for the 34th annual "For The Children" school supply drive and the “Stuff a Bus” event.

This year, the goal is to raise $100,000, with 100% of donations raised to purchase new school supplies.

For The Children, Inc., is an Austin-based nonprofit that provides basic school supplies to children that qualify for the federal free and reduced price lunch program. The nonprofit's goal is to reach all elementary school children over the 10 school districts in Central Texas.

Since its creation in 1989, For The Children has provided supplies to over 991,000 school kids.

If you’d like to help, you can donate here.

The "Stuff a Bus" event will be held on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the following collection locations:

H-E-B Riverside, located at 2508 E. Riverside Dr.

H-E-B Slaughter and I-35, located at 8801 S. Congress Ave.

H-E-B Hancock, located at 1000 E. 41st Street

H-E-B Lakeline, located at 14028 N. U.S. Hwy 183