KVUE Daybreak adding new anchor in June

Rob Evans will join the KVUE Daybreak team on June 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is thrilled to announce that Rob Evans will be joining the Daybreak team. Rob comes to KVUE from our sister station, THV11 in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he is currently the morning anchor.

You’ll have the opportunity to meet Rob and the entire Daybreak team this summer! The Daybreak crew will be visiting several communities as we take the show on the road, telling the stories of the people and places that make Central Texas what it is.

"The people who work and lead the newsroom at KVUE are world-class. I’m so excited to learn from them, while sitting next to the incredible Yvonne, working alongside Jason and reuniting with Mariel, whom I worked with in Arkansas," Evans said.

"Austin is known for its quirk, hard work, kindness and community. That is Rob to a T. I couldn’t be happier to bring Rob into the KVUE family. We are committed to making Austin better and so is Rob," said Christina Ginn, KVUE's news director. "His experience and dedication to his craft rounds out our already strong morning team."

Rob has been in Little Rock since 2016. Previously, he spent two years in Fort Myers, Florida, anchoring the morning news and 10 years in the Ozarks as a sports and news anchor in Springfield, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia and is a proud Tigers fan.

While he’s covered many big stories, it’s meeting people that he cherishes most.

"One-on-one interactions. Helping a single mom build her first home, just in time for Christmas. I’ll never forget her tears. Surprising an overwhelmed teacher with a weekend away. Talking and listening to their viewers about what’s happening in their world," Evans said. "This job is an honor, and I hope the people of Central Texas want to start their mornings with us on Daybreak."

"What’s exciting about Rob is that he’s not just another anchor who sits at a desk, he’s a reporter at heart. He believes in getting out in the community, meeting people and telling the stories of Austin," KVUE President and General Manager Kristie Gonzales said.

A little bit about Rob: He’s passionate about sports. A St. Louis native, he’s a die-hard Cardinals, Chiefs and Blues fan and still cheers on the Rams despite their departure to L.A. He also considers himself a "handyman," digging into projects – especially those that involve building things. The most important thing to him, though, is his family: He’s married with two kids.

Rob joins Yvonne Nava, Mariel Ruiz and Jason Mikell on Daybreak starting June 21.

Follow Rob on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.