KVUE and TEGNA Foundation seek grant applications from local nonprofits

KVUE is accepting grant proposals from qualified Austin nonprofit organizations. The deadline is August 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is excited to announce that it is now accepting grant proposals from local nonprofit organizations that make Austin better.

KVUE will be considering grants with a theme of COVID-19 relief and affordability. This includes nonprofit organizations offering rental assistance to prevent homelessness.

The application deadline is Saturday, August 29, 2020.

KVUE is able to award grants in collaboration with the TEGNA Foundation, through its Community Grant program, which serves the greater good of its communities by supporting nonprofit activities where TEGNA does business. TEGNA Inc. is the parent company to KVUE, the ABC affiliate in Austin, Texas, dedicated to "making Austin better."

Grant applications are submitted to KVUE using the application found on the TEGNA Foundation website. The average grant amount is in the $1,000 to $5,000 range.

Applicants will need to email KVUE their grant application form, the proposal, as well as the required attachments.

KVUE reviews all submissions within one month after the deadline. Applicants will be notified whether they were selected around 90 to 120 days after deadlines. Due to the large volume of applications, KVUE will be unable to provide individual feedback.

Please email submissions to HAdeni@kvue.com. Any hard copy applications mailed to the station will not be accepted.

What TEGNA Does Not Fund

Like many donors, TEGNA and KVUE receive many more requests than they can fund. As a result, grants will not be considered for the following purposes:

Individuals

Private foundations

Organizations not determined by the IRS to be a tax-exempt public charity under §501(c)(3)

Organizations classified by the IRS as 509(a)(3)

National or regional organizations unless their programs address specific local community needs

Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets

Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school budgets)

Political action or legislative advocacy groups

Endowment funds

Multiple-year pledge campaigns

Medical or research organizations, including organizations funding single disease research

Organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the U.S. and its territories

Fraternal groups, athletic teams, bands, volunteer firefighters or similar groups