Kinky Curly Coily Festival celebrates Black hair in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the few Black natural hair festivals is back, and this time with a reason to celebrate.

The Kinky, Curly, Coily hair festival celebrates Black hair in all its forms.

Recently, Gov. Greg Abbott signed the CROWN Act into law, banning hair discrimination in the state. That opened an avenue of opportunities for the Black community in Central Texas.

The event over the weekend offered hair-styling classes for dads, the chance to try different hair products and talk to salon owners.

Organizer and artist Lauren Riggins said it is not just about hair but supporting Black businesses.

“I do hope this sparks change in others,” she said.

The event also highlighted musicians in the Austin area.

The intersection of love of music and honoring Black hair is what inspired Riggins, known as Cha'Keeta B, to start the Kinky Curly Coily festival in 2017.

No matter how you wear your hair, the common thread is the beauty in every style.