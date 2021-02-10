Kendra Scott debuts Breast Cancer Awareness Month mural on South Congress

Austin-based artist Julie Pelaez designed the mural.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new mural is gracing the walls of South Congress to honor those affected by breast cancer.

Entrepreneur Kendra Scott debuts a new Breast Cancer Awareness Month mural at the Kendra Scott store on South Congress every year. The cause is “deeply personal” to Scott because she lost her friend, Holley Rothell Kitchen, to metastatic breast cancer in 2016.

The mural was painted on Sept. 29 and 30. For 2021, Austin-based artist Julie Pelaez designed the mural. Pelaez’s sister-in-law was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and she uses her art to remind women “to be proactive and get checked regularly.”

“I wanted the overall tone of this mural to be rooted in a place of hope,” Pelaez said in a press release. “With advancements in treatment and continued funding, it really is my hope that we will have a cure for breast cancer within our lifetime.”

Pelaez also worked with muralist Leigh Acord on the project.

Kendra Scott’s 2021 Breast Cancer Awareness Month jewelry collection served as inspiration for Pelaez’s piece, according to a press release. From Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, all sales from the "Shop For Good" collection will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Fund.

Kendra Scott is also hosting an all-day fundraising event across the U.S. this month. On Oct. 13, 20% of all sales from Kendra Scott stores will go to Inheritance of Hope, a fund for families facing metastatic breast cancer diagnoses.