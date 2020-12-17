Keep Austin Local: Prototype Vintage Design

Find a unique piece while supporting local at this South Congress Avenue shop.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

On Wednesday, KVUE stopped by Prototype Vintage Design, a South Congress Avenue store that opened 15 years ago.

In early 2020, the vintage shop was gearing up for the South by Southwest (SXSW) crowd. In years past, the event brought many shoppers to the store, making it the busiest and most profitable time of year. Unfortunately, SXSW was canceled this year, and Prototype Vintage had to close for five months.

The store has since reopened. Masks are required and hand sanitizer is available throughout the space. Only eight people are allowed to shop at a time in the 1,600 square foot store, allowing for a safe experience for all.

Prototype Vintage has also ramped up online sales, allowing people to shop through the store's website.

Co-owner Audrie San Miguel says the store is "All killer, no filler." Every item is carefully hand-picked, and the store features shoes, glasses and purses, along with men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. If you’re looking for a gift, the store also has a candle and incense line that starts at only $8.

The staff loves finding special pieces for customers and is always willing to help.

Find Prototype Vintage Design at 1700 S. Congress Ave. in Austin.