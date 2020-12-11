Keep Austin Local: Peter Pan Mini-Golf is all about fun

Learn the history of this 72-year-old Austin staple.

AUSTIN, Texas — We’ve seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help keep Austin local by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

This time, KVUE stopped by Peter Pan Mini-Golf, a spot that has added quirk to Austin since 1948. It features two 18-hole mini-golf courses, welcoming Austinites and those visiting Austin for 72 years.

While much has stayed the same, some things have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Peter Pan Mini-Golf was a cash-only establishment for 72 years, until 2020. The pandemic caused the owners to shut down for six weeks, and they have implemented new cleaning procedures.

Peter Pan Mini-Golf began with the Dismukes family in 1948 and has stayed in the family for 72 years. Currently it's owned by Margaret Dismukes Massad and managed by her husband, Julio Massad. Margaret Dismukes Massad's father built many of the sculptures that you'll find at Peter Pan Mini-Golf. Most of the sculptures are original and have been repainted and maintained by local artist Cheryl Latimer. Latimer has created a few sculptures as well.

The Massads say they've seen many memories made at Peter Pan Mini-Golf, including engagements and wedding photos. They've also heard stories of people who grew up visiting Peter Pan Mini-Golf and now bring their children to join in on the fun as well.

Peter Pan Mini-Golf is BYOB. You can bring your own cooler and drinks, but no glass is allowed.

You can find Peter Pan Mini-Golf on Lamar and Barton Springs at 1207 Barton Springs Road. Stop by, have some fun and support local.

