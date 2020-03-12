Keep Austin Local: El Patio

This Mexican restaurant has been in Austin and with one family since 1954.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help “Keep Austin Local” by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

This week, KVUE stopped by El Patio.

The Mexican restaurant has been open since 1954 and remains in the same family that it began with. The current owner, Sled Allen, is the third generation to have El Patio.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the restaurant to lower its capacity, something that’s not easy for a small mom-and-pop business. The restaurant even started a GoFundMe for assistance.

The walls of El Patio are covered with photos of celebrity visitors, newspaper clippings from their many years of business and old menus.

El Patio's food includes enchiladas, open-face tacos and much more.

The restaurant used to offer saltines and salsa and will still continue the tradition if a customer asks for it. Another tradition the restaurant has kept over the years is offering Dum Dums suckers to restaurant patrons.

There’s also a wishing well in the middle of the restaurant where people can throw a coin in to make a wish.

The restaurant is located near the University of Texas campus, and you can find them online and on social media.