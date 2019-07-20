AUSTIN, Texas — Fred Fiero was known around Liberty Hill as "Fred the Barber." This week, he died after being stung by a red wasp, which caused him to have a heart attack.

In an exclusive interview with KVUE, his family shared his story in hopes it can save someone else's life.

"He was always here at work or out running his other business," said Gabrielle and Juliette Fiero, Fred's daughters.

"He always said, 'I'm gonna work until I die,'" said Eliza Fiero, Fred's wife. "He always said that."

Last Saturday, he was working at the Liberty Hill Barbershop.

"He had had a really, really good day here at the shop and what that translates to is busy with hair cuts and customers coming through and just hanging out," Eliza said.

Then on Sunday while working around his home, he was stung in the temple by a red wasp. He had a history with bee and wasp allergies so he used an EpiPen. He then suffered a heart attack and was taken to the hospital.

"And instantly, I was like, 'Is he gonna be ok?' Because I knew his allergy to it," Juliette said.

He died Tuesday. His family said that they loved the overwhelming amount of support from the community. They said there was barely any time without people surrounding him.

Now though his barber chair will be empty, the lessons he left behind will continue to resonate.

"Always be kind and loving to your neighbor because you never know what they're going through," Gabrielle said.

The Fiero family is hoping they can help others now, especially when it comes to the severity of allergies.

"It can always get that far, it can start as little as a hive break out and it could get as severe as death," Gabrielle said.

While it's hard to say goodbye, they want Fred's memory to live on.

"And that is how Fred has always been, just helping everybody," Eliza said.

"We love you, Dad." "Love you a lot, Dad."

There is a service for Fred on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside the Fellowship Church of Liberty Hill.

The family has also started a Fellowship Church Memorial Scholarship Fund.

