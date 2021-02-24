Inn Cahoots in East Austin opens showers and kitchen for those in need due to winter storms

With the storms from last week causing many to see power outages and water issues, the East Austin Airbnb-style hotel opened up its doors to help people for free.

AUSTIN, Texas — Whenever we see hard times here in Central Texas, we also hear about people helping others, not asking for anything in return, just wanting to help those who live near us.

That's what the East Austin Airbnb-style hotel Inn Cahoots was able to do for people.

Starting last weekend, staff offered a free shower for anyone who needed it. Having the staff come in and clean in between each guest, they made sure everyone stayed safe as well.

Many on the East side didn't have hot water for days due to lack of power, water or busted pipes.

For those who took advantage, like Shay Tressa DeSimone, they're glad this option was there.

"It was just sort of low-key how they put the word out there and said, 'Spread it around and let everyone you know who needs a hot shower or needs a kitchen to come here,'" said Tressa DeSimone "It just seems like it was out of the generosity of their own heart, and I just want them to know how much it was appreciated."

They also allowed people to get some fresh and clean water from their reverse osmosis system.

Their kitchen is open for anyone who needs to cook food before it goes bad.

If you still need help, you can find Inn Cahoots at 1221 E. Sixth St., and its phone number is 512-943-2175.