Bob "Daddy-O" Wade, an iconic Texas sculptor whose work was seen by anyone driving past San Antonio's North Star Mall, died in Austin Tuesday morning from a heart condition, sources confirmed.

According to his website, Wade was born in Austin in 1943. He was known for his larger-than-life works depicting recognizable symbols of Texas life, from armadillos and iguanas to cowboy hats and boots.

His 35-foot-tall cowboy boots sculpture has loomed over North Star Mall since 1979 and was inducted into the Guinness World Records in 2015.

At the time of the work's addition to the Guinness World Record's 2016 edition, Wade told the publication, "The idea that one of my projects would end up in this famous publication is pretty overwhelming."