How Hutto became 'Hippo Nation'

The city's beloved mascot wasn't chosen without reason.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUTTO, Texas — Anyone who has visited Hutto knows the city has its own unique mascot: the hippo.

More than 3,000 concrete hippos are on display in the community, many painted to match the business or home they stand outside of. In fact, the City of Hutto even has an interactive Hippo Tour map.



While the hippos may be unusual, the city didn't choose its beloved mascot without reason.

According to Allison Strupeck with the Hutto Area Chamber of Commerce, there's a local legend behind it all.

"There was a circus train that came through on our tracks, stopped to take on some passengers and let the animals out to feed. Apparently, a hippo got loose, wondered around the town, caused a little chaos, a little herding going on. Finally got the hippo back on board, but not before all the trains had to be stopped and the legend was born," Strupeck said.

Other stories about the beginnings of the Hutto mascot have football ties, according to the City's website.

Strupeck said while folks driving through town might just see hippos, the statues represent strength, pride, community and tradition for the residents of Hutto.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube