Hutto Has Heart: KVUE Cares holds mobile blood drive Thursday

We Are Blood is teaming up with the City of Hutto and KVUE for a regional blood drive. Organizers are calling for at least 200 donors a day to meet demand.

HUTTO, Texas — The need for blood donations is on the rise across Central Texas as the holiday season closes in.

One non-profit organization, We Are Blood (WRB), is in need of donations to provide blood to hospitals and medical facilities across Central Texas. Organizers stated that they need at least 200 donors a day in order to meet the need of patients.

To help with this need, WRB is teaming up with the City of Hutto and KVUE for the Hutto Has Heart: KVUE Cares mobile blood drive.

“We are incredibly grateful for KVUE and the City of Hutto for hosting this important blood drive in anticipation of the holidays”, said Nick Canedo, vice president of community engagement at WRB. “Our generous community of donors in Hutto will make a lifesaving difference with every donation and inspire Central Texans to protect local patients.”

Each appointment will take 45 minutes and includes a wellness exam. The non-profit is taking either a whole blood or a double red blood cell appointment. Each donation is separated into different components: red blood cells, plasma and platelets.

Once the components of the blood are separated, WRB sends the components to hospitals all around the Central Texas area.

The blood drive will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hutto City Hall, located at 500 West Live Oak St. Those that are interested in donating can make an appointment online or by calling 512-206-1266.

