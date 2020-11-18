How to participate in the 2020 ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot

The annual Thanksgiving Day tradition is virtual this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from 2019.

The 30th annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot benefiting Caritas of Austin is going to be a virtual run or walk on Thanksgiving Day. People can do the virtual walk from the comfort of their own neighborhood.

“We hope that this will be the one and only year for a virtual Trot, and we plan to make it unique and special – one for the memory books,” said Mike Haggerty, ThunderCloud Subs co-owner and Trot run director.

KVUE is a proud media partner of the 2020 Turkey Trot. In 2019, the event raised $325,000, and over the past 29 years it has helped raise nearly $4.1 million for Caritas of Austin.

Registrants have their choice of the traditional Trot long-sleeved T-shirt, or a $10 gift card to ThunderCloud Subs, a Trot headband and wristbands, bandana or custom mask.

This year the event will have socially distanced packet pickup four weekends in a row at First Texas Honda, or packets can be shipped for an extra charge. First Texas Honda will donate a new Honda Accord for the Trot raffle ($25 per ticket or $100 for five) with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Caritas.

Tickets can be purchased online or at packet pickup between now and Thanksgiving Day. You can register for the 5 miles, 1 mile or kids option here.

“More than ever this year, all of us at Thundercloud Subs are very grateful for the support of our customers and our community,” Haggerty said. “They make it possible for us to keep our employees working and to continue to put on the Trot to give back, even in these challenging times.”

Every year, the run donates 100% of the proceeds to Caritas of Austin, helping thousands of people to get off the streets, realize their full potential and contribute to our community.

“The $4.1 million in funding from the Turkey Trot has helped Caritas prevent people from losing their homes with short-term financial support, resettle thousands of refugees fleeing persecution and house thousands more who experienced homelessness, helping them to build well-being. But it’s not the funding alone that is so important. Through this event, ThunderCloud Subs has made Caritas of Austin a part of a beloved Austin tradition, sharing our mission with tens of thousands of people every year and elevating the issue of homelessness in the minds and hearts of so many. They are truly a valued partner in our fight to end homelessness in Greater Austin.”