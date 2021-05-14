How Texans can help Palestinian families in Israel amid violence

A UT alum has shared her concerns for family members stuck in Israel amid ongoing bombings and how Texans can help.

AUSTIN, Texas — As Palestinian militias and Israeli forces continue to exchange fire, Palestinian Americans remain worried for their loved ones stuck in Israel amid the chaos.

KVUE spoke with University of Texas alum Tanya Keilani, who is a Palestinian American and graduated in 2008.

Since her years in college, she has worked with several advocacy groups to educate on the growing tension and violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

Growing up in Dallas, she said her parents immigrated to Texas from Israel to start a new life. She currently has family members stuck in Israel and she worries for their safety daily.

She now works with different Palestinian advocacy groups out of New York City to educate Americans on how they can help get involved, whether it's contacting members of Congress regarding U.S. dollars being sent to the Israeli military, donating medical aid or simply just becoming informed on the violence.

"The level of violence is truly unimaginable. Watching these videos is traumatizing as a Palestinian. With family there, I'm worried about them constantly. You're seeing videos of families huddling in their homes, terrified for their lives as bombs are dropping," said Keilani.

Click here to donate medical aid to help families who have been impacted by the ongoing attacks.