Civic, community leaders prepare for grand opening of renovated Chalmers Courts East

The renovation for the entire complex is set to be completed in 2023.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two events are scheduled for Friday organized by the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) and Carleton Companies to celebrate the grand opening of Pathways at Chalmers Courts East and the groundbreaking for Pathways at Chalmers Courts West.

This is the latest development in the renovation of Chalmers Courts, which was originally designed as a 1930s-era public housing compound. The redevelopment of the space is split into different phases, with Pathways at Chalmers Courts East being the second. Its West redevelopment is the third and final phase, and that’s set to be complete next year.

The renovated units will feature central air-conditioning, modern appliances, Google Fiber internet service, a fitness center and a laundry facility. Onsite workforce development, health care and other educational resources will also be available for residents. The Boys and Girls Club of the Austin Area will also have an improved workspace onsite.

Once the final phase is done next year, officials say it will transform the original space by going from 158 units of traditional public housing units to 394 units of mixed-income affordable housing units.

Friday's celebrations will feature remarks from Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Councilmember Pio Renteria.

